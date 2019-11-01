This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Pour a shot of maple syrup out. Team Canada announced today that DPS Liam “Mangachu” Campbell will take over main tank duties from Felix “xQc” Lengyel. General manager Justin “Jayne” Conroy revealed the roster change today. Team Canada will play their first game of the 2019 Overwatch World Cup tomorrow, Nov. 1.

“The team was aware of this conflict long in advance and has prepared accordingly,” Jayne said on Twitter. Later on, xQc clarified the change “before people lose their cool.” New Overwatch content will apparently be released between 1pm and 3pm PST on Nov. 1, which will conflict with the start of the Overwatch World Cup games. As one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, xQc has a prior commitment to stream the content.

Jayne on Twitter Confirming that @Mangachu_ will be playing main tank instead of @xQc for @TeamCanadaOW during the first game(s) of the tournament tomorrow. 🍁 The team was aware of this conflict long in advance and has prepared accordingly!

Mangachu is a veteran player in the Overwatch scene, having participated in tournaments as early as 2016. He’s currently flex DPS for the Toronto Defiant and formerly played for Contenders teams Mayhem Academy and XL2 Academy. While Mangachu’s hero pool is extremely deep, Team Canada fans are reasonably concerned about his ability to main tank in such a critical tournament. “Mangachu is the most flexible player,” xQc said on Twitter. “He’s gonna roll.”

Team Canada will play a yet-undecided opponent in Group B of the Overwatch World Cup. Preliminaries are still taking place to decide the seeding of other teams. The first games of the Overwatch World Cup begin on Nov. 1 at 2:15pm CT.