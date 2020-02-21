This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Chinese Overwatch League games that were canceled and then moved to Seoul, South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak will not have live audiences, according to a Hotspawn report.

The report says an Overwatch League representative told Hotpsawn fans would not be able to attend the makeup games in Seoul. The league announced Feb. 14 the previously canceled matches would take place “over multiple days” during weeks six and seven, which is from March 14 to 22, and possibly during the Seoul Dynasty’s homestand, which is March 7 and 8.

The league opted to cancel five events in February and March “in order to protect the health and safety” of players and staff Jan. 29. This took 27 games off the schedule.

For the Shanghai Dragons and Hangzhou Spark, only one event was canceled. But for the Guangzhou Charge, three of their five events were affected.

The Dragons and Charge also moved their practice facilities out of the country to South Korea, while the Chengdu Hunters said they would stay in China.

The Washington Justice will host seven teams in Washington, D.C., starting tomorrow as a part of their first homestand.