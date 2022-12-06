Lúcio dances his way into Overwatch 2 season 2 with bundle-exclusive skin

Another new skin is now available via the Overwatch 2 in-game shop to celebrate the launch of season two today, this time featuring a recognizable musician in some groovy gear.

The “Starter Pack: Season Two” bundle is now available for purchase in Overwatch 2, which provides players with 500 Overwatch Coins and the new Epic-tier Disco Lúcio skin. This skin appears to be exclusive to this bundle and it is unclear if it will be made available for purchase separately at some point in the future.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In this skin, Lúcio completely ditches the shades of green that he usually wears, instead opting for metallic silver clothing that heavily resembles a disco ball. Underneath the armor is a blue suit with rainbow fixtures that shine in direct light. He will also now get to show off some stylish new shades and a bedazzled hat as he slides across walls and plays his tunes for all to hear.

The 500 Overwatch Coins granted in this bundle can be used toward the purchase of any item in the shop, ranging from simple cosmetics like sprays or profile banners to new and returning skins. More Overwatch Coins can be earned through weekly challenges in small increments, though they’re best obtained via direct purchase with real money.

This bundle, including the Disco Lúcio skin, is likely to only be available for the duration of Overwatch 2 season two, which begins today and is likely to last until February. It is unclear if this skin will be available for purchase once this bundle exits the shop.