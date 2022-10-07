Long quick play match queue times in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do

One of the best parts of the original Overwatch was being able to see estimated queue times for each role once role queue was implemented. Underneath each role, a number and a < sign, which denotes “less than,” are displayed to give players an idea of how long they’ll have to wait if they pick that role. It’s not perfect, but it does help significantly, especially when you only have a certain amount of time to play.

While these queue time images are back in Overwatch 2, some players are finding that the displayed time and the amount of time they have to wait are dramatically different. Players are jumping into the queue for what should be only a minute or two and waiting for long periods of time instead. If you find that this is happening to you, there are a few things you can do to make the wait a little easier.

Here’s how to ride out long queue times in Overwatch 2.

Check for server issues

If you’re able to get into the game and queue, the problem generally isn’t on your side. To enter the game at all, you need to have a functioning internet connection, so the usual steps of restarting your computer and checking your connection won’t work here. Instead, you’ll want to check some of Blizzard’s resources to see if there is maintenance or another issue affecting connections.

One of the best places to look is on the official Overwatch Twitter account, which has been tweeting server updates in the wake of the game’s launch day issues. It’s also worth checking the Blizzard Americas customer support account, which dedicates itself to sharing details about maintenance, server issues, and other events that cause downtime.

Finally, in some cases, Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher will display messages detailing outages or problems on the Overwatch 2 page. These messages sometimes list an estimated time until service restoration, giving you a chance to plan your play. If it’s taking forever for you to find a match, these are the first places to check.

Try a different role

If you’ve been attempting to play a particular role in role queue, it might be worth switching to a different role or open queue to get a shorter queue time. Tanks have been extremely popular in Overwatch 2 thanks to their revamped role and abilities. Naturally, more people playing tank with only one tank per team leads to longer queue times for everyone in line to play the role. Long queue times could also mean that a lot of people are trying to play the game in general, which isn’t unusual immediately after high-profile game releases.

If you’re stuck in a long queue for a particular role, try swapping to flex or picking a different role. At time of writing, support seems to have the lowest queue times, assuming the estimated wait numbers are at least somewhat accurate. You’ll even get 500 battle pass XP for completing a game as a support hero. For the lowest overall wait, try queueing flex, which will put you in whatever role is needed across the board. This option also grants 500 battle pass XP at time of writing. Open queue is also an option since the game doesn’t have to match you into a specific role.

Take a break

If you’ve been stuck in a never-ending queue and you’re getting annoyed, it might be time to take a break. Get up from your desk or bed and go do something else. Not only will this help you feel better, but by the time you return, the queues might be shorter. If you really want to play, you could try a different Blizzard game or a game from an entirely different developer. You could also watch other people play Overwatch 2 on Twitch if you’re dead-set on catching gameplay.

Unfortunately, the Overwatch 2 problems you can’t fix are the most frustrating. In times like these, all we can do is keep an eye out for official statements from Blizzard and try to wait out the queue times. When the game’s new-release shine wears off, its queue times will likely settle down as fewer people play the game and the servers become more stable thanks to updates and adjustments. In the meantime, take a deep breath and use your time in the queue to do something else, like read or watch a YouTube video.