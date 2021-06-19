London Spitfire signs Spilo as assistant coach

Jacob “Spilo” Clifton is entering the big leagues, signing a deal to join the London Spitfire’s coaching staff as an assistant coach to Mads “fischer” Jehg.

This will be Spilo’s first job in the Overwatch League, having spent the last three and a half years coaching in smaller competitive circuits.

Three and a half years of work for this moment. It took trial and error and more failure than I liked, but I finally made it. https://t.co/KJmoGeZw5B — Spilo (@Coach_Spilo) June 19, 2021

He spent a majority of 2019 and 2020 as the head coach of Uprising Academy, the Contenders affiliate of the Boston Uprising, jumping to Sheer Cold after leaving the team. He spent several months with the European squad before announcing his retirement from competitive Overwatch last November because it wasn’t a financially viable option for him at the time.

At the end of March, Spilo re-entered the competitive scene as a mental coach for Ex Oblivione, with Spitfire having signed and tasked him with working with players at an individual level to make gameplay adjustments and mental-related needs.

“It means a lot,” Spilo said. “I will be working with players one-on-one, providing macro help and work on the mental side of things. After this first half of a relatively difficult season it’s my job to make sure that players are taking care of themselves and building confidence for the future.”

Spilo will be coaching Spitfire as an assistant alongside head coach fischer and fellow assistant Xavier “CommanderX” Hardy.