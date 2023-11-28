Let the hunt begin: Overwatch 2 season 8 to feature beastly theme

Overwatch 2 teasers have started to roll through this week with Blizzard giving fans a first look at the upcoming Mythic Orisa skin. Shortly after, the developers let everyone know the official theme of the season—“Call of the Hunt.”

In a post on the official Overwatch Twitter account today, the team shared a graphic for season eight that includes a quick glimpse of what appears to be a Junker Queen skin beside the name of the season.

Expect to see a new hunting-themed Junker Queen skin in the game’s battle pass for season eight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 season eight begins in one week on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and to go along with its hunting theme, the season’s Mythic skin is the Grand Beast skin for Orisa. Along with having four color options, the skin will have its own ability, sound effects, ultimate animation, and weapon options.

The new season is the third to have a name attached to its number. Season six was referred to as “Invasion,” and that was followed by season seven, which was called “Rise of Darkness.” The season seven theme included a Diablo crossover and numerous Halloween-themed skins. Season six came with Null Sector omnic doppelganger skins for heroes.

This season will also introduce the new hero Mauga. The Samoan tank hero is known for dual-wielding chainguns. Typically, Blizzard will include a skin for new heroes in the battle pass during the season they are added to the game, so expect to see a hunting-themed skin for Mauga next week as well.

Overwatch 2 season eight will run for about two months, giving players the opportunity to earn 80 levels worth of cosmetics, most of which will match its hunting and beastly theme. Expect the season to end sometime around the first two weeks of February.