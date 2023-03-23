LA Valiant players announce OWL Pro Am Tournament roster because their staff won’t

The Overwatch competitive season is just around the corner. The Pro Am Tournament, which will gather all Overwatch League West teams as well as other qualified teams, kicks off on March 23 at 2pm CT.

Fans started worrying as not much information was revealed while the tournament was approaching, however. New York Excelsior only revealed their full roster two days ago, and LA Valiant’s roster remained shrouded in mystery until earlier today.

Players ended up taking it upon themselves to officially announce they joined the LA Valiant roster since the org hadn’t done it.

Since no one knows, I will do the honors of announcing the LA Valiant Roster publicly BEFORE the pro-am: — N2S (@NosZ__) March 22, 2023

The team is made of three former Overwatch League players and four players coming from North American Contenders scene. DPS Seeker played in Boston Uprising last season. Here is the team’s roster:

DPS: Seeker

DPS: NOS

Tank: Krawi

Support: Lyar

Support: Paintbrush

Support: Cjay

Tank Krawi had a short run in Paris Eternal last summer, and support Paintbrush played in the OWL in the 2020 season for LA Gladiators and Dallas Fuel. On the other side, support Lyar won the NA Contenders 2022 Run it Back tournament in Redbird Esports.

LA Valiant players even jokingly changed their Twitter banner to a purposefully low-quality logo of their name with the team’s logo on the side.

Screengrab via Krawi Twitter

The 2022 Pro Am Tournament will kick off tonight at 2pm CT. The 20 participating teams will face off to earn a slice of the $100,000 prize pool in a group phase followed by a single-elimination bracket. The first match will see Florida Mayhem play San Francisco Shock. It’ll be live on the Overwatch League’s official YouTube channel.