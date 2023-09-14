Junker Queen finally gets ideal Overwatch skin for Summer Games—2 months late

How was this not already in the game?

Overwatch 2’s Summer Games may have ended in July, but that hasn’t stopped Blizzard from dropping new sporty skins for heroes that align perfectly with the inspiration for the event.

A new rugby-themed bundle for Junker Queen made its way to the Overwatch 2 store today, including a fresh skin that the Junkertown matriarch probably should have had in her wardrobe a long time ago.

Rocking an Australian-themed green and yellow rugby kit, the new Epic-quality skin comes complete with a mohawk and some eye black. The addition of the skin won’t be a surprise to many players who have paid attention to other OW cosmetics, though. Prior to this week, Blizzard had already added a rugby player icon and spray. The cosmetics were earnable by players through an in-game challenge during this year’s Summer Games.

Will you be buying this skin? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Epic-quality skin comes with three other items in the Rugby Junker Queen Bundle that players can purchase through next Thursday, Sept. 21. The bundle includes a Rugby Ball weapon charm, Rugby Queen player icon, and a Drop Kick emote. The bundle costs a total of 1,700 OW coins, which equates to about $17.

The new skin release might be two months after the Summer Games started but it’s less than a week ahead of the Overwatch 2 Anniversary celebration event that will include the return of numerous game modes. It will also include the return of a lot of Legendary skins that players will be allowed to use Overwatch credits to purchase, as opposed to needing to buy coins.

