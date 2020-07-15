July 15 Overwatch PTR update adds “priority-requeue” for backfilled games, new tools for Workshop creators

Workshoppers are about to have a lot of fun.

Overwatch’s Workshop is getting a new feature for players who backfill a match and a ton of new options for creators to mess around with, today’s PTR patch notes revealed.

Most Overwatch players have had the unfortunate experience of backfilling a match, which means joining late after a player has left and the match is usually already lost. Now, this new feature will prevent it from happening in back-to-back games.

“After finishing a game where you backfill, you are now granted a priority requeue the next time you queue to play,” Blizzard said in the patch notes. “You will see a small icon on the interface to denote this status. When you queue for a game with priority requeue status, the matchmaker tries to prioritize finding an appropriate game for you. This normally results in significantly lower times waiting in queue.”

Meanwhile, the biggest addition to the Workshop is creators will now be able to scale players to very small and very large sizes, which in turn creates some problems with those characters reaching unintended areas.

There are a few workarounds, however, so the experimentation with player sizes over the next few weeks could create some really fun new game modes and experiences.

Other new options include the ability to set ammo, max ammo, weapons, messages, jump vertical speed, ability charge, and editing collision with the environment.

Overwatch Workshop was originally released last April, and players have made countless fun new party modes to play with friends. There’s even aim trainer modes to help warm up before you head into ranked.

The full list of patch notes can be found on the Battle.net forums.