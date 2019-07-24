Jeff Kaplan hints that new Overwatch content will be available around the start of the fall season

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Jeff Kaplan, Overwatch‘s game director, has revealed that the team is planning to launch more content for the game in the coming months even after releasing the game’s newest hero, Sigma, a day ago. He was sitting next to former Overwatch League player Brandon “Seagull” Larned during the hero’s reveal stream when he began to talk about future content.

“We have something exciting a month or two from now,” Kaplan said, “Early fall, late summer. I don’t know if it’s late summer or early fall—I don’t know when the seasons change, but there’s something cool happening around that time period.”

Jeff Kaplan says new content will be coming “late-summer/early-fall” Clip of A_Seagull Playing Overwatch – Clipped by Digityler

Kaplan also revealed that BlizzCon will be exciting and that the team is planning some special stuff for it. In fact, Blizzard is “consumed” with planning for the yearly event at the moment.

Blizzard has been busy with Overwatch over the past few months, adding the highly-anticipated Workshop game mode, replay system, and most recently, the beginning of role lock and role queue in competitive Overwatch leagues and ranked play.

There are also plenty of different possibilities for what Blizzard could be planning. The most realistic situation would probably be a new animated short or even the announcement of a new event. Fans shouldn’t rule out the announcement or teaser of another hero, though, since we know that there are multiple characters in development at the moment.

No matter what’s in store for the Overwatch community, it’s certainly a good time to be a fan of the game.