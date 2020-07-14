Jeff Kaplan says 2 experimental cards are in the works for Overwatch, one for balance and another for a “failed” experiment

For multiplayer games like Overwatch, it’s important that the developers have space to test new features that might not fit into normal gameplay updates. That’s where Experimental Cards come in.

In response to the community asking about new Experimental Cards, lead designer Jeff Kaplan confirmed earlier today that two are in the works. One focuses on balance changes and the other works to fix a “failed” experiment.

Experimental Cards are a little different than the Public Test Region (PTR) because they’re available in the regular version of Overwatch without players needing to download additional content. This means players can still level up their accounts while playing, allowing the devs to test more radical changes that aren’t set to go live at any point.

Typically, this is where the first sign of more drastic hero balancing is tested before it moves into further rounds of open play on the PTR. But the devs do get to test some fun stuff, like Triple Damage or reworking entire game modes with new mechanics.

Kaplan said the team is still working out exactly what to put live in the new cards, but some hero balancing should be up in the next week.

“We have two experimental cards in the works,” Kaplan said. “One is focused on some balance changes (some Moira experiments we are unsure of and some minor toning down of Genji). The other is a “failed” experiment that we figured might be fun for some to try.”

The team doesn’t know which Experimental Card will go live first and release dates may change. Kaplan asked fans to manage their expectations accordingly.