Is Overwatch 2 getting a sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge? | Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event

In the chaos of all of the news revealed this morning regarding Overwatch 2‘s new character Kiriko and confirmed information about the new battle pass, one thing fans might have missed is that they’re getting new Halloween content this year.

The Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event will be the first event that players will get when Overwatch 2 launches on Oct.4. It’s unclear exactly what the event will consist of, but players are hoping for a continuation of the fan-favorite Overwatch Halloween Terror where Dr. Junkenstein and his friends would try to break through the castle doors.

The PvE game mode pitted a select few characters against the villains and over time included new game modes and challenges, but this event looks to be a totally new scenario. The classic castle can be seen in the photo promoting the event, but nothing about the story or what players will be tasked with doing has been revealed yet.

It is also unclear if this event will run concurrently with the launch of OW2. It does say in the blog post that limited-time game modes will come “as early as Season One” and that Wrath of the Bride is one of the events included in that timeframe, but there are no concrete dates for the event yet.

Players looking for more information about the event are promised more information soon, and with the game a little less than a month away, fans will likely hear more information about in the days leading up to OW2‘s release on Oct. 4.