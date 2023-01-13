Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta

When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.

The title has had a series of changes. New heroes have made their way into the fold, new cosmetics, maps have been removed, and most importantly, some maps have switched from night to day.

As a game develops, new techniques and meta changes mix up playstyles, thus creating a new and exciting experience every few months. But a core mechanic the OW2 devs focus on is team play. It’s an essential part of the game, and the Blizzard devs seem to have an unwavering perspective about the game’s ideology.

One disgruntled player complained that “after 280 games of ranked this Overwatch 2 season I’ve discovered OW2 is boring playing the way they want you to.”

The OW2 player shared that the lower ranks provided “lots of 1v1’s going on and careless play gave some entertaining matches but then it changes and most matches are the same”

The statement spurred a massive debate amongst the OW2 community on Reddit. Players came from far and wide to throw in their two cents. “The higher you go the faster the game becomes,” stated one OW2 player. As users get better they learn how to play efficiently and effectively. Players will make fewer mistakes, and in OW2, staying close to your teammates is essential, especially in the higher ranks.

However, some OW2 gamers agreed with the original post.

One player said the “top 500 streamers say every game is just Sojourns with Mercy pockets, where the entire outcome of the game is determined by who has the better Sojourn.” The developers have already nerfed Sojourn dramatically, this could be a sign players want more changes. While the state of the higher rank competitive play in OW2 might be boring for some, the fact skill can impact the outcome of a game is almost always a good thing.

Some players missed the glory days of fighting individually, being sneaky, and flanking for fun. The higher ranks seem to be more difficult because “everyone’s (sic) improve their game sense and mechanics.”

While their complaints are valid, there’s always someone who’s going to talk trash if you’re a lower rank—and this debate was no different either. One player claimed, “I guarantee you silver lobbies are not playing Overwatch 2 as intended.”

There’ll always be a lower rank for players who want to have fun and play the game in the style they choose. As time goes on, the lower ranks might understand the Overwatch meta more and change accordingly, so enjoy it while it lasts.