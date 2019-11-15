Immortals Gaming Club sells Houston Outlaws to Beasley Media Group

Los Angeles Valiant parent company Immortals Gaming Club has sold the Houston Outlaws Overwatch League franchise to Beasley Media Group, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, IGC announced today.

Immortals, through its purchase of Infinite Esports and Entertainment, became owners of the Outlaws in June. But since the OWL prohibits organizations from owning more than one franchise, IGC was forced to sell the Outlaws to another ownership group.

The Beaseley Media Group invested in esports organization Renegades in April, so this isn’t the first time for Beasley in esports.

“The acquisition of the Houston Outlaws significantly expands our growing esports platform,” said Beasley CEO Caroline Beasley. “Our growing esports infrastructure and management combined with our experience with team Renegades, success in hosting and promoting large events and our national esports content hub — BeasleyXP — are key factors in our expectations for long-term returns from this investment. We look forward to initial contributions from this exciting development when the league’s third season begins in February.”

The Overwatch League is moving to a full homestand model, meaning each franchise will be tasked with hosting several events in their home cities during the season. The Outlaws’ first homestand will be on Feb. 29, when the team hosts three matches, including their own against the London Spitfire.