Illari disabled in Overwatch 2 as infinite ammo bug plagues the game

Blizzard Entertainment has disabled Illari, the last of the Inti Warriors, in Overwatch 2 on Jan. 9 as she was affected by a game-breaking bug that gave her infinite ammo.

Regardless of the game, bugs are bound to creep in and cause chaos—and the latest game-breaking bug in Overwatch 2 was quite the doozy. Illari may be a support hero and one of the least-picked supports, but she can be pretty formidable on the map as she is known to be tough to kill due to her healing and escape-heavy abilities. Sadly, she isn’t the best in the OW2 meta and can’t compete with the likes of Ana, Mercy, and Kiriko. For those few hoping to play her today, you won’t find her in your hero list as she was disabled because she was affected by a bug that gave her unlimited ammo.

You will have to play a different support hero for the time being. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard

This might not sound like a terrible thing, given how poor her pick rate is and the fact that she’s not a meta-hero, but giving any hero infinite ammo even if they are a support isn’t the best idea. One content creator, mL7, tested Illari’s infinite ammo bug before she was disabled from all game modes and her abilities were truly spam-worthy, with the creator reaching negative 1,000 ammo. Yes, they counted.

So, how did this bug even happen? Well, OW2’s latest patch went live on Jan. 9, which featured changes to Illari’s Solar Rifle and Captive Sun, with the former receiving increased ammo capacity. Unfortunately, a bug must have shipped out that gave Illari infinite ammo instead of simply increasing her ammo capacity by two.

Blizzard’s devs have confirmed they are working on the bug. However, they aren’t sure when Illari will be re-enabled in OW2. I think this is a sign we need a game mode that gives everyone infinite ammo. It’d be an all-out brawl, and I’m here for it.