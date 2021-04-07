How to unlock the Corredor Lúcio skin in Overwatch’s 2021 Archives event

The first weekly challenge in Overwatch’s 2021 Archives event kicked off yesterday, and the grand prize for completing it is Corredor Lúcio.

Lúcio’s edgy outfit comes complete with yellow, orange, and red flames on his legs as well as his weapon. His fitted black shirt sports a silver demonic skull, and the outfit is topped off with a spiked helmet and flame-colored hair.

Lúcio coming at you! 🔊



Pick up red-hot rewards, including Corredor Lúcio (Epic), during the first week of the Archives Event! pic.twitter.com/Opc926y2wc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 6, 2021

To get the limited-time skin, players have this week only to rack up stars.

This weekly challenge began yesterday, April 6, and lasts until Tuesday, April 13.

To get your Corredor Lúcio skin, you must earn 30 stars in total. Stars can be earned by participating in PvE Archive missions. While you don’t need to complete a mission to earn stars, the more successful you are in the runs, the more stars you can earn.

Additionally, you can earn more stars by taking on the harder difficulties and Challenge Missions.

Along with the Corredor Lúcio Skin, which unlocks after earning 30 stars, players can earn a Corredor Lúcio player icon for their account after earning 10 stars. A “Turn Up the Heat!” spray for Lúcio is unlocked after you’ve earned 20 stars.