New hero reveals are always cause for excitement in the Overwatch 2 community—and Ramattra’s announcement was no different.

Revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Ramattra will be the game’s next playable character. While his full abilities haven’t been revealed yet, his kit involves switching between two forms known as Omnic form and Nemesis form, which the development team hopes will bring depth to his play.

While fans will likely be excited for Ramattra, there will likely also be concern in the community thanks to the way developer Blizzard Entertainment made players unlock Kiriko, the game’s first new hero on launch. During a press Q&A, the development team confirmed that the unlock method will remain the same as it was for Kiriko. If you’re new to the game or just need a refresher, we’ve compiled a list of what you’ll need to do to unlock Overwatch 2’s newest hero.

Here’s how to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

Unlocking Ramattra

Ramattra won’t be available in the game until Overwatch 2’s second season starts and it gets its next battle pass, both of which will happen on Dec. 6. Ramattra is season two’s flagship hero and we’ll likely hear a lot more about him as season two’s release date approaches.

Once the new season drops, you’ll need to once again purchase the premium battle pass or make it to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock Ramattra. The team revealed in the Q&A that they are constantly discussing hero unlock methods and how to best organize them, but for now, things are remaining the same as they were in season one.

The premium battle pass cost $10 in season one and will likely be the same price in season two. Purchasing the premium pass grants a new cosmetic on each tier, up to 80 tiers, and instantly grants access to Ramattra. If you’d rather stay on the free battle pass, you’ll need to grind up to tier 55 to earn Ramattra for free. Once season two ends, Ramattra will likely be available for purchase in the in-game shop for Overwatch coins, the game’s premium currency.

Ramattra will release alongside Overwatch 2’s second season on Dec. 6.