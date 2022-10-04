How to unlock Mythic skin Cyber Demon Genji in Overwatch 2

Alongside new skins across all tiers, Overwatch 2 is introducing something special: Mythic skins. These unique skins are a tier above even Legendary cosmetics thanks to their customizable nature. When unlocked, each Mythic skin has layered elements that can be changed, from colors to patterns to decorations and more. These skins take after high-tier cosmetics in other games, which often feature some kind of customization or adaptability in the heat of battle.

Overwatch 2’s very first Mythic skin is Cyber Demon Genji, a fluorescent cyberpunk skin that dresses the cyborg ninja up as a fearsome demon. Several elements of the skin can be customized, meaning that even if two players both have the skin, chances are they’ll look slightly different. Cyber Demon is undoubtedly one of the most dramatic new skins to come out of Overwatch 2’s launch and marks a new era for cosmetics in Blizzard’s seminal franchise.

You’re not alone if you want it. Here’s how to obtain Cyber Demon Genji in Overwatch 2.

Where to find Cyber Demon Genji

Cyber Demon Genji can be obtained by reaching tier 80 of season one’s premium battle pass. To unlock it, you’ll first need to purchase the premium battle pass, which costs about $10. After doing so, you’ll need to gain enough XP to make it to tier 80, which is the last tier of the battle pass. You can gain XP by playing the game normally, and those who group up with friends will receive a 20 percent XP bonus. Completing daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges can also earn XP.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you’ve gained enough XP to reach tier 80, Cyber Demon Genji will unlock automatically. Reaching tier 80 also grants the Cyber Demon player icon and the Demonic Deflection spray, which match the skin. From there, go into the Hero Gallery from the main menu and equip the skin like any other skin. Cyber Demon can be customized from the Hero Gallery as well.