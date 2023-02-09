How to sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West

Looking to rub shoulders and share server space with the top Overwatch League pros? With OWL “committing to server a wider player base” in 2023 after the free-to-play launch of Overwatch 2, the path to pro has opened up to the community heading into the league’s sixth season.

Over in the East region, a “more open ecosystem” will give Contenders and Open Division teams an opportunity to compete alongside OWL teams via various regional competitions. But in the West, both Contenders and open qualifier teams will have the opportunity to compete against OWL teams in the Pro-Am West that will kick off the season.

The OW2 tournament will be split across three stages. First, a 256-team open-signup Swiss stage for both NA and EMEA featuring eight rounds of Swiss stage play comprised of first-to-two matches. Second, a 16-team double-elimination bracket featuring the top Swiss stage teams plus select top Contenders teams.

Image via Blizzard

These qualifiers will help fill out the final 20-team Pro-Am West tournament, which will feature round-robin group play that determines an eight-team single-elimination bracket. By the math, with 14 OWL teams in the West, that means six teams from the extensive qualifiers will join the pro teams in the Pro-Am.

The road is long for players looking to reach the Pro-Am via the open signups. Looking to get started?

Where do I sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West?

Players can sign up for either the North American Pro-Am Qualifier or the EMEA Pro-Am Qualifier on the GameBattles website, provided they meet the criteria. Registration for qualifiers closes on Saturday, February 25 at 1.59am CT. Even if the qualifiers are full of teams, you can sign up to get on the waiting list in case any teams back out or are no-shows.

What are the eligibility requirements for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West?

Here are the main eligibility requirements for signing up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West qualifiers, per the official rules document:

Must have a Battle.net and GameBattle account “in good standing” with no violations.

Be 13 years of age or older prior to the first day of competition.

Must reside in a country that falls under their respective region’s jurisdiction (i.e. Canada, Mexico, and the United States for the NA qualifier)

Cannot be a Blizzard employee (or a relative), active or reserve OWL player, or on multiple Pro-Am qualifier rosters.

Must follow all rules related to player conduct.

Each team needs a minimum of five and can have a maximum of eight.