Overwatch 2 was expected to take the franchise to the next level, but it also did the opposite in some respects. While the new characters, maps, and content feel like a breath of fresh air for Overwatch fans, a decent number of new players were left on edge due to the new phone number requirement of the title.

Though the new feature initially sounds intimidating, Blizzard aims to improve the overall security around Overwatch 2. Requiring data like a phone number can strengthen Blizzard’s hand when combating cheaters or players who defy the game’s rule book one too many times.

Do you need a phone number for Overwatch 2?

Players will need a phone number to play Overwatch 2 unless they have played Overwatch 1 since June 9, 2021.

If you’ve downloaded Overwatch 1 and played the game after June 9, 2021, until now, you’ll be able to play Overwatch 2 without providing a phone number. Players who’ve played Overwatch 1 before June 9, 2021, and haven’t done so after that date will need to add an associated phone number to their accounts to play Overwatch 2.

How to play Overwatch 2 without a phone number

To play Overwatch 2 without a phone number, players must have an account that has played Overwatch 1 between June 9, 2021, and now.

If you don’t have an account that meets the criteria, you’ll be required to assign a phone number to your Battle.net account to play Overwatch 2. Players who may want to refrain from adding their personal phone numbers to Battle.net can try using online services that sell phone numbers for SMS verification in various apps and games.