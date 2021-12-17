How to get Tracer’s Wooltide skin in Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland 2021

The holidays are here and there’s no better way to show your seasonal spirit than wearing all of your favorite Overwatch characters’ best Winter Wonderland skins.

As is the case with each yearly event, Blizzard has added a plethora of new skins and there are three that can only be acquired through completing limited-time weekly challenges.

Tracer’s epic Wooltide skin features a knitted Christmas hat with a thick white and red sweater. Don’t worry, though, her tights are still fitted for speed. But for this skin, the red pants feature festive snowflakes and golden laces that match her forearm guards.

You can unlock the skin simply by playing games of Quick Play, Competitive, or Arcade modes. To get the Wooltide skin, Overwatch players must complete 27 games. Winning games will count as double, but even a loss will give you credit toward your skin.

Screenshot via playoverwatch.com

Players have until next Thursday, Dec. 23, to get all of their games in. At that time, a new weekly challenge will be activated and Tracer’s Wooltide skin will be vaulted.

The second weekly challenge for Winter Wonderland 2021 will let players progress toward earning a Mistletoe Symmetra skin. The final week will give players a chance to get the Peppermint Bark Brigitte skin.

Along with getting a skin, players can earn a Wooltide Tracer player icon after nine games and a spray after 18 games.