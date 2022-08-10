How to get Tracer’s Comic Book skin during the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix is now in its third incarnation, and as was the case with previous volumes, players are getting a chance to hit rewind on some challenges of old.

For the first week of the three-week event, gamers get a redo on Tracer’s Comic Challenge from the fall of 2020. Along with getting an opportunity to earn a player icon and spray, people can earn Tracer’s epic Comic Book skin.

With white hair, this Tracer skin is heavy on the pink and comes complete with an abundance of stickers around her wrists that have old-school comic noises like “ZAP!,” “BANG!,” and “POW!” Meanwhile, the skin includes leggings that feature images from comics of Tracer herself.

How to get Tracer Comic Book skin in Overwatch

Getting Tracer’s Comic Book skin is as simple as completing games in Overwatch between now and next Tuesday, Aug. 16.

In order to unlock the epic skin, you will need to play 27 games.

As is regularly the case with in-game Overwatch challenges such as this one, any game of quick play, competitive, or arcade count toward your games played total. To keep you fighting for victory, wins count as two games.

Prior to getting the Comic Book skin, players can get intermediate rewards that fit the aesthetic of Comic Book Tracer. After nine games, players get a thematic player icon, and 18 games will get players a Comic Book Tracer spray.

After this week, the skin will be vaulted and players will get have a chance to do Symmetra’s Restoration Challenge that rewards the epic Marammat Symmetra skin.

The final week gives players a chance at Kyōgisha Hanzo.