How to get the Hu Tou Mao Mei and Kkachi Echo Lunar New Year skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has had a series of events that gave fans skins and game modes, and it seems Blizzard doesn’t feel like stopping anytime soon. The Lunar New Year event 2023 is here, and there are some enticing skins to add to your collection. Prepare your wallets and your collective minds; the new Echo and Mei skins have landed.

The “Year of the Rabbit” event ends in 14 days and there are a series of challenges to get through. Players can get title cards, skins, and sprays to add to their characters, and there’s only a short time to do it.

Game modes like Bounty Hunter, Capture the Flag, and Capture the Flag Blitz are here to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2023, packaged alongside the new challenges and skin in this free event. Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year 2023 celebrations started on Jan. 17 and will be running for 14 days, until Jan. 31.

To get all these new cosmetics, you’ll have to work for them. Get ready to do some heavy lifting, as you’ll need to complete the list of challenges waiting for you.

How to unlock Hu Tou Mao Mai skin in Overwatch 2

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To nab yourself the newest Mei skin in Overwatch 2, you’ll have to collect your allowance and buy yourself some Overwatch coins. You’ll need 1,000 Overwatch coins, which comes to roughly $10 USD, to add her to your skin collection.

This Epic skin is certainly one to add to your Overwatch 2 collection: The red attire sports gold trimming around the edges and features Rabbit ears atop Mei’s head.

How to unlock Kkachi Echo skin in Overwatch 2

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are several challenges to get through in the Lunar New Year event, but fortunately, you’ll only need to complete four to acquire Echo’s newest skin. Some OW2 challenges to complete that will get you there quicker are:

Catch the Rabbit — Capture the Flag in CTF or CTF Blitz

Sixth Time’s the Charm — Eliminate the bounty target six times

Auspicious Victories — Win eight games in CTF Blitz

Lucky Rabbit — Win six games in CTF or Competitive CTF

Once you’ve completed these, you’ll have yourself the Kkachi Echo skin. Now go complete some challenges and increase your inventory. Showcase your Overwatch 2 skins in all your competitive matches, and enjoy your Lunar New Year 2023.