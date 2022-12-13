How to get the free Ice Queen Brigitte Winter Wonderland skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model has shaken up the franchise’s event cosmetics delivery method. Rather than hunting for skins, sprays, emotes, and other cosmetics in loot boxes, players can now purchase them outright in the in-game shop or earn them through special in-game challenges, enabling everyone to get exactly what they want the first time. For 2022’s Winter Wonderland event, developer Blizzard Entertainment has shown off plenty of sprays, weapon charms, and skins to celebrate the festive season.

One of the cosmetics shown off is the epic skin Ice Queen Brigitte, which can be obtained for free by completing challenges during Winter Wonderland. The event runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 4, so players have a limited time to finish all of the required tasks to get their hands on the skin. Ice Queen can’t be purchased or obtained any other way; if you want it, you’ll need to earn it.

Here’s how to get Ice Queen Brigitte during Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland.

Ice Queen Brigitte details

To earn the epic-tier skin, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops first. Ice Queen is rewarded for completing the event challenge Season’s Greetings, which can be viewed by selecting Challenges from the main menu, then selecting Event from the top bar. Season’s Greetings requires players to complete six other Winter Wonderland challenges to earn the skin. Besides Season’s Greetings, there are eight other event challenges that can be completed during Winter Wonderland, most of which center around the event’s limited-time modes.

It doesn’t matter which of the event challenges you complete to fulfill Season’s Greetings, you just need to complete six of them to receive Ice Queen. Four of the other event challenges grant sprays and battle pass XP when you complete them, so if you’re going for the maximum number of rewards, it’s best to focus on those first. Most of the challenges require you to win one match in each of the seasonal modes, so it’s best to try out everything the season has to offer if you really want Ice Queen.

Once you complete the sixth eligible challenge, you’ll automatically complete Season’s Greetings and will receive the Ice Queen skin. If done correctly, you’ll see the reward icon at the bottom of your screen after you finish the last challenge.