How to get the Festive Wreath charm in Overwatch 2

The holiday season is upon us and that means more winter-themed goodies for those who enjoy Overwatch. Not only are there a few things fans can pick up in Twitch drops and by completing challenges, but there is also something players can get just by opening up the game.

The Festive Wreath weapon charm is given to players who simply open up Overwatch 2 now through Jan. 2. Along with the charm, players will also get the 2023 player icon. Those who play the game will be able to earn other rewards by playing holiday challenges, such as the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin.

In addition to the free content, players have some next-to-free content that they can grab during the event as well. Although players aren’t sure if it was in direct response to the lack of free rewards from the last event, Blizzard has added a new Gingerbread Legendary Bastion skin for one Overwatch Coin, something players can easily get from the weekly challenges.

All new Gingerbread Bastion (Legendary) Skin? Sweeeeeeeeet 🍪



It only costs 1 (ONE) Overwatch Coin? Even sweeeeeeter! 🪙



Log in and grab yours before Jan 2! Season 2 is live now 👈



Learn more✨: https://t.co/XA1GcWaccx

There are other rewards players can earn in Twitch drops as well beginning on Dec. 25 and ending on Jan. 4. Those who watch drop-enabled streams for two hours will earn the Festive D.Va Victory Pose, and after six total hours watched, they’ll earn the new Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin.

All of these goodies line up with the Winter Wonderland event, which is going on now. There are plenty of seasonal events to take part in, including limited-time modes and some seasonally decorated maps. Players will be able to participate in the seasonal modes and enjoy all of the things the holiday event has to offer until it ends on Jan. 3.