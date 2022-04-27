How to get and use a queue Priority Pass in the Overwatch 2 PvP beta

One of the recurring features in the Overwatch 2 PvP beta from the original game is the ability to acquire and use Priority Passes when queueing for certain roles.

Role queue was introduced to Overwatch officially in July 2019, giving players a specific choice of which role they wanted to play in matches between Tank, Support, and DPS. This system was deemed a necessity after the switch to a locked 2-2-2 format for the three roles.

Naturally, certain roles saw longer queues because of a larger portion of the player base selecting that role. So to encourage flexibility, the developers introduced Priority Passes as a reward for players who selected less popular roles or players who selected all three via the Flex option.

A Priority Pass decreases the queue time for the specific role you select, but can only be used on roles that are currently experiencing higher player traffic. Groups of players can also get faster group queue times if they all use a Pass.

Here’s all you need to know about how to get and use Priority Passes in the Overwatch 2 PvP beta.

How to acquire and use Priority Passes in the Overwatch 2 PvP beta

Players can acquire Priority Passes in the Overwatch 2 PvP beta by queueing for “All Roles” when playing Quick Play. Players can earn up to a maximum of 40 Priority Passes and earn more in wins over losses.

Additionally, long-time Overwatch players that have stockpiled their Priority Passes will see those passes carry over to the OW2 beta, and can be used immediately.

Priority Passes can only be used when there’s an overwhelming amount of player traffic. When that time comes, you can select the popular role and an option to use a Priority Pass will appear below the role. Click to activate the Priority Pass before hitting Ready.