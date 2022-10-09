How to get and equip souvenirs in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is full of cosmetics. Players have more ways to customize their favorite heroes, from skins to emotes and victory screens.

A new type of cosmetic, souvenirs, allows players to express themselves further with new 3D items they can show in-game. Like other cosmetics, these souvenirs do not give players any competitive advantage, functioning similarly to emotes.

While the release of Overwatch 2’s early access does have a handful of souvenirs to collect, players can not obtain many of them easily. In contrast, others are locked behind the player’s progress in the original game.

Here are the ways to get souvenirs in Overwatch 2, as well as how to equip and use them.

How to get souvenirs in Overwatch 2

As a new type of cosmetic item debuting in Overwatch 2, souvenirs are tied almost entirely to the seasonal battle pass. Players will be able to earn various souvenirs relating to heroes and the overall lore of Overwatch, as well as to reference a few memes via both tracks of the battle pass, though they will get more via the premium track.

However, much like Blizzard is doing with rewarding players with cosmetics based on Kiriko for how many hours of Twitch streams they watch, souvenirs may be available for players to earn during promotions in the future. Earning souvenirs in this manner has not yet been confirmed, so for now players are entirely reliant on those they can earn through the tracks of the battle pass.

Select souvenirs are also available for direct purchase via the hero information pages. Still, they can only be bought using Legacy Credits, which transfer over from the accounts of original Overwatch players. These are the only souvenirs that players can obtain this way, and it is unclear if they will be available for purchase in other currencies later.

How to equip souvenirs in Overwatch 2

All cosmetics, including souvenirs, can be equipped via an individual hero’s information screen accessed via the main menu. No restrictions apply to what souvenirs can be equipped to which heroes, but only one souvenir can be equipped at a time.

Souvenirs can be equipped like emotes and used as such in-game. They do not provide players with any bonuses outside of showcasing to other players yet another cosmetic that they’ve earned for themselves outside of skins, sprays, emotes, and others.