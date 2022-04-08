How to fix account missing Overwatch license error in Overwatch

There have been quite a few errors that prevented players from enjoying Overwatch over the years. Some of these errors can cause players to crash out of the game or prevent them from launching all together.

The “Account Missing Overwatch License” error is a scary one—the wording makes it look like a player’s account may not exist anymore. If you just had an adrenaline rush after seeing this error, fear not, as there’s a solution for it.

This error mainly bothers players who’ve been trying out Overwatch during a free trial weekend. When the free weekend wraps up, your account won’t have an Overwatch license anymore.

To continue playing, you’ll need to purchase Overwatch from the store.

Alternatively, you can also purchase the game from third-party websites and use its digital code to activate your game. If you opt for this method, make sure to purchase Overwatch from a reputable reseller to avoid the risk of buying a pre-used key.

If you receive this error despite having Overwatch on your account, you’ll need to check whether you’re logged in with a different account. Logging back to your account that has Overwatch should fix the error immediately.

The chances of you receiving this error on an account with Overwatch will be slim, but if you do, there may be server-wide problems affecting all online players. In cases like this, you’ll need to wait for the developers to roll out a patch that fixes the error.