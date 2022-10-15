How to complete the Role Mastery Challenge in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has been released for over a week, and players are finally starting to look at what Activision Blizzard’s plans are for keeping players engaged over the long run. One of the primary methods appears to be daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges that reward Battle Pass experience. These missions vary in difficulty, but one particular weekly task seems to be throwing players for a loop.

The Role Mastery Challenge is a weekly Overwatch 2 task that requires you to Win 10 games each as two different roles in Quick Play or Competitive Play. This ambiguous description has confused many Overwatch 2 players, so if you’re curious about how to complete the Role Mastery Challenge, here’s everything you need to know.

What to do to complete the Role Mastery Challenge

To complete the Role Mastery Challenge in Overwatch 2, you’ll need to win 10 games in one of the two listed modes as either the Tank, DPS, or Support role and then win another 10 as a different role than the one you completed the first 10 wins with.

For example, if you completed the first half of the Role Mastery Challenge by winning 10 games as a Tank, you’ll then need to win 10 more games as either a DPS or a Support. And it’s that simple, win 20 games in Quick Play or Competitive Play as two of the three roles in Overwatch 2.

You should also note that you don’t have to complete all 10 wins as one role before playing a different one. You’ll receive the mission’s rewards if you reach 10 total wins with two different roles before the weekly challenge ends.

If you’re curious about tracking your progress with the Role Mastery Challenge in Overwatch 2, here’s how.

How to track Role Mastery Challenge progress

Unfortunately, in the Challenges menu, you’ll only be able to see whether or not you’ve completed the 10 games required for each role, shown at the bottom of the Role Mastery Challenge as PROGRESS: X OF 2, with X being the number of roles you’ve won 10 games with.

If you want to view the number of wins you have with each role, you can head to your own Career Profile to see, but unless you were keeping track of your wins before you began the challenge, you more than likely won’t be able to see your exact progress towards completing the Role Mastery Challenge because the game tracks your statistics from the original Overwatch as well as its sequel.

Despite this, if you’re playing Overwatch 2 enough, you’ll reach 10 wins on at least of the roles in no time, and once you see the progress go to “1 OF 2,” you’ll know it’s time to play as a different role to complete the Role Mastery Challenge and earn its rewards.

Speaking of rewards, here’s exactly what you’ll receive for completing the Role Mastery Challenge in Overwatch 2.

Role Mastery Challenge Reward

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Completing the Role Mastery Challenge in Overwatch 2, or any other weekly mission for that matter, will reward you with 5,000 Battle Pass XP, which equates to half of a Tier in the Battle Pass. Additionally, upon finishing four, eight, and 11 weekly challenges, you’ll receive 30, 20, and 10 Overwatch Coins, respectively.