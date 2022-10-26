You'll have to knock as loud as you can.

The Halloween season is almost at hand, with games providing challengers, cosmetics, and fun extras for fans to enjoy during their spooky events.

Overwatch 2 is no different. Blizzard’s newest title is giving fans challenges to complete during the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event. There’s a particular challenge that requires a bit of know-how to complete it, and Dot Esports has you covered.

Here’s how to complete the Knock Knock challenge.

How do I complete the Knock Knock Challenge and disturb the guest in the tavern in Overwatch 2?

This Overwatch 2 challenge can be finished on any of the four levels available, so don’t worry if you go through the first without doing it.

Players will have to meet their comrades in a tavern at the start of the event. Once you’ve found your best buds, the Tavern doors will open, thus allowing you to stroll right on through. Go through the doors and head to the second floor, where the Knock Knock challenge will be waiting for you. Find a door on the left-hand side with a lamp above it.

Stand in front of the door, and a prompt will pop up on your screen, allowing you to knock.

Keep on knocking, and once the words “Challenge Completed” appears on your screen, you’ve finished the challenge.

It’s as simple as that, Overwatch players!

Now you’ve completed one of the challenges, you can focus on the game.