Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun.

The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.

Blizzard has noticed these complaints and provided fans with a gift for all the trouble players went through during the launch.

In a press release by Blizzard on Oct. 11, the devs shared they appreciated the feedback and the sheer amount of players eager to play the game. So the devs have decided to give players a reward for being a part of the game and dealing with these issues.

How do I get my Overwatch 2 rewards?

For all the players who dealt with Overwatch 2’s shaky launch, there are a couple of treats in your Overwatch goodie bag.

All you have to do to get them is to log in between Oct. 25 to the end of season one.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll receive a “Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm.”

Image via Blizzard Image via Blizzard

As soon as you’ve logged in during that period, these two items will be all yours, and they’ll detail all the hardship you had to deal with to even play the game.

There you have it, show off your new skins, hop into Overwatch 2 and show off your battle scars.