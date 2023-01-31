How to check endorsements in Overwatch 2

The endorsement system is a unique feature in Overwatch 2 that has been around since the original Overwatch. But endorsements has been tweaked a bit for Overwatch 2.

Endorsements are essentially a way to be rewarded for being a good teammate. At the completion of any Overwatch 2 game, you will be given the option to endorse your teammates. An endorsement essentially means the player was a good teammate. You’re free to decide what that means for yourself.

Did they have good communication and calls throughout the map? Did they heal you so well you never died? Did they stick up for you when another player was blaming you for a loss? Any of these things could be grounds for an endorsement.

In the original Overwatch, there were different types of endorsements given depending on what you wanted to praise a teammate for. You could also endorse players on the enemy team. Both of these features have been removed in Overwatch 2, which simplifies the entire endorsement system and makes it easier to understand.

So, you’ve played your fair share of matches in Overwatch 2. How do you check the endorsements you’ve received?

How to check your endorsement level in Overwatch 2

There are a few ways to see your own endorsement level. The quickest way is right from the main menu.

In the top right corner of your screen, you will see your name, along with your player icon and banner. If you right-click your name, you will see a condensed version of your career profile. This will show your equipped title as well as your endorsement level, which appears as a number inside a small circle next to your name.

Screencap via Blizzard Entertainment

Endorsement levels in Overwatch 2 go from one to five, five being the highest. If you encounter a teammate with a level five endorsement level, you’re probably in for a pleasant game, even if you lose.

If you don’t play the game or don’t get endorsed for a while, your level will go down.

The only way to see what players have endorsed you is to pay attention to your screen at the very end of a game. There, in the chat on the bottom left, you should see a notification pop up each time you receive an endorsement. After that, you won’t be able to see who endorsed you, or what game you received endorsements from.

You can also check your friends’ and recent teammates’ endorsement levels from the Social and Recent Players tabs, respectively.

Why does endorsement level matter?

Some players don’t care at all about their endorsement level, while others take their level five badge very seriously. There are a few reasons why having a high endorsement level is beneficial, but none of them will actually affect your win rate or gameplay in any concrete manner.

You can get battle pass XP rewards from both receiving and giving endorsements. The higher your own endorsement level, the more XP you will receive as a reward. You’ll see a reward screen pop up upon logging into the game if you’ve received an endorsement reward.