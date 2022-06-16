With the official launch of Overwatch 2 in October, Blizzard is revamping numerous aspects of the game, including its competitive ladder and season structure.

During a reveal event for the game, Blizzard detailed changes that are set for the game’s seasonal model that will include updates every nine weeks and follow the free-to-play battle pass structure that was popularized by the battle royale genre and has since become commonplace in other games.

Starting on Oct. 4 with the release of Overwatch 2, season one for the game will kick off and include three new heroes, six new maps, a battle pass, mythic skin, and a new game mode called Push. Season two for the game will then begin on Dec. 6 and have a new tank hero, map, battle pass, and mythic skin.

In a post on the game’s website, Blizzard indicated that it is making a “reimagined competitive experience” for players that help them get an enhanced “sense of progression in competitive play.”

“Players will have more of an impact on individual matches with the shift to five-vs-five, and there will be additional systems in place to help you discern your contributions per match,” the post said.

More details regarding the “overhaul” that Blizzard is making to the game’s competitive mode will be be coming soon.

How long is a competitive season in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard didn’t indicate how long competitive seasons specifically would be in Overwatch 2, but based on the way they’ve laid out their content road map, it is highly likely that the competitive seasons in Overwatch will line up with the battle pass seasons in the game.

If the game’s nine-week seasonal model coincides with the game’s competitive ladder reset, players will get a new season of competitive about once every two months.

While Blizzard hasn’t released many more details regarding how its competitive mode will be structured, its timeline should line up with the new battle pass structure, similar to the way other games have battle passes and competitive seasons that start and end at similar times.