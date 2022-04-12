How do you get Legendary loot boxes in Overwatch?

Legendary loot boxes are some of Overwatch’s most sought-after items. They’re fun-looking and golden-colored, but more importantly, they grant you at least one guaranteed Legendary item. They’re especially useful during limited-time events when they can contain any of that event’s Legendary cosmetics as well as the usual suite of Legendary skins. It’s not, however, always possible to purchase Legendary loot boxes outright, so how do you go about getting them?

Through events

Occasionally, Blizzard will offer players one free Legendary loot box simply for booting up the game. These loot boxes are usually granted at the start of events to entice players to keep playing by giving them a free legendary cosmetic. There’s nothing extra that you need to do to receive these boxes— just log into the game after Blizzard advertises the free box and navigate to the Loot Box tab on the main menu. From there, you can open your one legendary loot box.

As part of a purchase

If your free loot box leaves you hungry for more, there are a few ways you can purchase additional Legendary boxes. Blizzard’s Battle.Net store offers a one-time purchase of five regular loot boxes and one Legendary loot box for $4.99. These purchased Legendary loot boxes function exactly the same as the free Legendary loot boxes granted during events. For console players, other digital storefronts, including the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store, offer the same one-time purchase option. Know that although this is the cheapest way to get a Legendary loot box, you can only make this purchase once.

Blizzard will also occasionally throw in Legendary loot boxes as an incentive to purchase large amounts of regular loot boxes. This usually happens during events, when players are more likely to purchase loot boxes anyway. During the Anniversary Remix Vol. One event in April 2022, players who purchase 24 regular loot boxes for $19.99 will receive one Legendary loot box with the bundle, while players who purchase 50 regular loot boxes for $39.99 will receive three Legendary loot boxes with that bundle.

It’s a lot to pay for a relatively small chance of getting the exact Legendary that you want. If you’ve already bought the cheap Legendary loot box and used up your free one, you’re better off saving up the required in-game currency for your desired cosmetic instead of blowing all that money.

With Prime Gaming

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, chances are you’re already familiar with Prime Gaming, a service included with Prime that grants free content for a variety of games on a rotating basis. Overwatch players on all platforms can connect their Battle.net account to receive occasional freebies from the service. Sometimes, the freebie will be a Legendary loot box. If your accounts are connected, all you have to do is open up the game to receive your loot box.

The Overwatch Prime Gaming page usually lists what content is coming in the future, so you can see when you’ll be able to claim your loot box. In April 2022, for instance, the gift was a Legendary loot box. Note that you only get one Legendary loot box per household, so if you have other people added to your Amazon account, make sure to be clear about who gets the loot.

Blizzard may introduce new ways to get Legendary loot boxes in the future, but for the time being, the only three ways to receive them are to buy them, be granted one from Blizzard during specific events, or receive one through Prime Gaming.