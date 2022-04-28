How do you fix Overwatch 2 beta not showing up in Battle.net?

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 beta has finally become available to the public. If players watched approved Overwatch streamers for four hours on Twitch yesterday, they unlocked access to the beta.

But many people are having trouble getting the beta to register on their PCs. Luckily, there are a few things players can try to get the Overwatch 2 beta to register on their Battle.net account.

First, you should make sure that your Twitch account is connected to your Battle.net account or you won’t be able to claim the drop. Then, on the other side, go into your Battle.net account settings and connect it to your Twitch account that way. Once you’ve done this, restart the app to see if the beta has been added.

Other sites like GamingIntel have pointed out that some players have switched their regions, launched the game, and found the new version in the drop-down menu.

Unfortunately, one of the fixes for this issue might be to wait. Players have to wait until the developer verifies access, according to a post on the Blizzard forums. This can take multiple hours, though, and all players can do in the meantime is wait for Blizzard to allow them through in the next wave.

If you were unable to get access this time around, you will have another chance when the Overwatch League (OWL) starts on May 5. The OWL will give away 1,500 keys for Overwatch 2 PvP per hour during the opening weekend. Other codes will also be given away during other matches as well, according to Forbes.