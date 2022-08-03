Houston Outlaws reportedly looking to sell Pelican, Ir1s, PIGGY

This is a surprising turn of events, considering how well Houston Outlaws are playing lately.

The Overwatch League Houston Outlaws is set to revamp its active lineup in the near future. The organization has been actively offering three of its current players—the 2021 OWL Rookie of the Year Se-Hyun “Pelican” Oh, support Seung-Hyun “Ir1s” Kim, and tank Min-Jun “PIGGY” Shin, according to a report by Dexerto.

Despite all the effort being put into transferring said players to another organization, Houston Outlaws has not found any interested clubs interested in Pelican, Ir1s, and P1GGY thus far. Sources have told Dexerto that Houston Outlaws wishes to offload Pelican and P1GGY together, rather than negotiating the duo separately.

P1GGY has been a part of Houston Outlaws since December 2020, when he joined from Talon Esports. Pelican and Ir1s, on the other hand, has been playing for Houston Outlaws since October 2021, when they parted ways with Atlanta Reign.

One of the key reasons why Houston Outlaws want to rebuild its OWL team is because the North American player Dante “Danteh” Cruz wishes to come back to his main DPS role, which has been fulfilled by Pelican since last year, according to Dexerto. Danteh is the longest-standing player on Houston Outlaws’ roster, having joined the organization in 2018, and has been mainly playing Doomfirst after the arrival of Pelican.

Houston Outlaws are currently fourth in the West Standings of the 2022 OWL with a 9-3 record in the regular season. The team will return to the Overwatch server on Aug. 11 to play against New York Excelsior in the first OWL Summer Showdown qualifying match.