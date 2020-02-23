This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Two teams have broken a major record just three weeks into the newest Overwatch League season. In what was widely predicted to be a quick match, the Houston Outlaws and Boston Uprising played seven maps to decide a winner. The Boston Uprising came out ahead with a final score of 3-2, which included two draws.

Due to the updated map scoring rules in the 2020 Overwatch League season, teams must play until one wins three maps. The most common scenario for two close teams is five maps, which occurs when both teams are tied with a 2-2 score. The Houston Outlaws forced the technical maximum of two draws on the Boston Uprising. This match now stands as the longest regular-season match in Overwatch League history as far as map count is concerned.

Boston had a clear level of dominance over the Outlaws for the majority of the match. Control map Ilios went the Uprising’s way with little intervention from the Outlaws. On second map Anubis, both teams managed to take quick points. Houston forced a draw on Boston by denying any map progress in round two.

The Houston Outlaws looked defeated on Escort map Dorado. Boston’s newest DPS, Min “Jerry” Tae-hui, seemed to be everywhere in the Outlaws’ backline. Combined with devastating Ana anti-healing grenades from flex support Seo “Myunbong” Sang-min, Houston didn’t stand a chance. It looked like an easy 3-0 sweep for the Uprising’s rookie roster.

Something in the Houston Outlaws shifted during the forth map of play, Blizzard World. After a blistering attack by the Uprising, Houston managed to achieve some form of cohesion. Main support Lee “Jecse” Seong-soo turned Lúcio into a damage hero, rolling through Boston’s damage-dealers. With renewed fervor, the Outlaws forced a draw on Blizzard World as well.

After four maps are played in the Overwatch League, all subsequent maps turn to Control. On Oasis, the Houston Outlaws came alive. Main tank Austin “Muma” Wilmot began clearing out space so his DPS, especially Dante “Danteh” Cruz, could demolish Boston. In one of the most shocking comebacks in Overwatch League history, the Houston Outlaws took both Oasis and Nepal, pushing the Uprising to a 2-2 tie scenario.

It all came down to Lijiang Tower. Despite the Houston Outlaws’ best efforts, the Boston Uprising didn’t want to go home with a loss. Jerry’s McCree was simply too strong for the Outlaws to handle, and Boston walked away with a 3-2 victory.

The Boston Uprising should be proud of their well-fought victory, but the Houston Outlaws may also be feeling some kind of relief. After losing two matches last weekend, misplacing their luggage, and suffering from a team-wide bout of the flu, the start of this record-breaking match looked dismal for Houston. By showing they have energy left in them to rally back, fans should be a little happier with this week’s performance.

Houston plays the New York Excelsior tomorrow, Feb. 23, at 4pm CT. The Boston Uprising is done for this week, but they take on the Philadelphia Fusion on March 1 at 12pm CT.