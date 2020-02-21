This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Houston Outlaws might have to play in their next Overwatch League games without their proper uniform.

Support player Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty said on Twitter last night that all of their luggage went to Baltimore instead of Washington, D.C. where they’ll play at the Washington Justice homestand.

“Hey at least we didn’t die from the flight but now none of us have bags, all of them are going to Baltimore,” Rawkus said.

Rawkus’ teammate, tank player Austin “Muma” Wilmot, joked about it and said that they would play without clothes. Muma later revealed that they traveled on American Airlines, the “world’s largest airline,” according to American Airlines’ Twitter bio.

At time of writing, it’s unclear if the Houston Outlaws will recover their luggage in time for this weekend’s matches. The air travel distance between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. is just 35 miles, but American Airlines has its own procedure.

“If you can’t find your bags, see an agent at the airport after landing or you’ll need to return,” American Airlines official website reads. “The agent will give you a 13-character file reference number to use when filing your claim. If your bag has been missing for five or more days, we’ll need more information to help you. To get started, fill out a Passenger Property Questionnaire including the 13-character file reference number you received at the airport.”

The Houston Outlaws will face the Boston Uprising on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6pm CT and the New York Excelsior on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4pm CT.