Here’s the full list of balance updates in Overwatch Patch 1.40

Overwatch’s newest patch is now live and it’s a smaller update in terms of balance changes.

In addition to the usual balance changes, a few new features were added to Overwatch’s Workshop. For starters, players can now add Dummy Bots, which can move, aim, and press buttons like players. Additional parameters allow players to destroy bots or create beam effects between two positions.

There are also a slew of bug fixes included in today’s patch, including one that incorrectly allowed Sigma to gain shields after absorbing a healing orb from Moira with his Kinetic Grasp ability. Additionally, Blizzard has fixed a bug that pulled players further than intended when affected by Orisa’s Halt.

Here’s the full list of balance updates included in Patch 1.40 today.

General

Ground target abilities such as Mei’s Icewall or Symmetra’s Teleporter will now favor edges over areas that are as maximum distance.

Bastion

Self-repair

Ability no longer consumers resources when Bastion is at full health.

Bastion now initiates 0.25 seconds of recovery time after canceling the ability by firing.

Symmetra

Primary fire

Beam width lowered from 0.3 meters to 0.2 meters.

Beam damage per level lowered from 65/130/195 to 60/120/180.

Sigma

Hyper Spheres

Explosion damage reduced from 35 to 30.

Experimental Barrier

New toggle option for deploying barrier.

Sombra’s hack now recalls barrier if it is deployed. EMP, however, will still destroy the barrier first if in range.

Accretion

Explosion damage increased from 50 to 60.

Gravitic Flux

Initial cast time increased from 0.4 seconds to 0.6 seconds.

Zarya

Primary fire