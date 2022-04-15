It’s been a long time since a new hero was added to Overwatch. But with Overwatch 2 around the corner, Sojourn is finally ready to join the fight as the game’s latest addition to its roster.

Sojourn has been teased for several years now, originally appearing in the Overwatch 2 debut at BlizzCon in 2019. But now, we finally have an official confirmation of her abilities and what her full kit entails.

In a livestream on April 14, Blizzard showcased some Sojourn gameplay and announced full details about her ability set. The damage hero is looking to be a fun new character for players to enjoy once she becomes available as part of the Overwatch 2 closed beta on April 26.

The gameplay video above shows all of the new hero’s abilities in action, including her Railgun weapon, which is the focal point of her entire kit. The versatile weapon has two types of firing modes, and her ultimate buffs the gun in a cool way.

Keep in mind, however, that the abilities could change at any time, especially considering she’s a new hero and Overwatch 2 is only in beta. Several of the game’s heroes have received reworks and balancing changes, and Sojourn is likely to experience the same eventually.

Here are all of Sojourn’s abilities in Overwatch 2 as they currently stand.

Sojourn’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Railgun

Primary Fire: Rapid firing projectiles that generate energy on impact.

Rapid firing projectiles that generate energy on impact. Secondary Fire: High impact shot that consumes stored energy.

Power Slide

Ground slide that can cancel into a high jump.

Disruptor Shot

Launch an energy shot that slows and deals damage to enemies within.

Ultimate: Overclock