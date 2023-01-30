Heavyweight clash: Overwatch 2 players re-define Season 2 meta with hilarious tank brawl

While the Overwatch 2 world waits for Season 3 to herald new changes and hero tweaks, a group of gobsmacked players got a front-row seat to the hilarious new tank meta.

That new tank meta is Rammatra boxing: In a video posted on Reddit on Jan. 29, two hefty tanks activated their ultimates and were beating the never-ending life out of each other while everyone else sat on the sidelines in awe.

Rammatra’s ultimate drains the life from any player within a 13m radius. Alongside his deadly punches, this ability is quite powerful in the right hands. The ability is indefinite whilst someone is in the circle, and with two tanks implementing the same strategy, the fight was something to behold. The spectator shared it with the OW2 world, saying “Boy I love Season 2.”

It seems the OW2 community was consumed by the spectacle. Players in the Overwatch subreddit flocked to watch the battle that rivaled Foreman vs. Ali almost 50 years ago.

One player called it a “classic anime fight” as two players fought and everyone stood on the sidelines. Another joked “legend says they’re still fighting,” and with both tanks in each other’s circles, it’s quite likely. Players compared it to “two Metapods” battling in Pokémon, as both tanks did as much damage as they did healing, essentially negating everything.

If this becomes the new meta, we could be seeing the clock being the ultimate enemy. Roadhog and Orisa recently suffered meta-changing nerfs, meaning Rammatra could swoop in and take out the top tank spot in coming weeks.

The likelihood of seeing lengthy boxing matches in your Overwatch 2 games could be at an all-time high. Hopefully, these matches don’t become pay-per-view.