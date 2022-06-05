Hanbin surges through the San Francisco Shock, Dallas Fuel advance in OWL Kickoff Clash

One win for the Dallas Fuel in today’s lower-bracket run of the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash was not enough for the second-seed team. In order to quench their thirst, they ran straight into their match with the former champions, San Francisco Shock, and did what many thought was impossible.

After one of the most one-sided matchups in the Kickoff Clash thus far, the Fuel swept through the Shock to completely eliminate them from contention. The Shock were unable to take a single round over the Fuel in this three-game series, an uncharacteristic look for a team synonymous with success in the Overwatch League.

tracer diff from @SP9RK1E_OW. we sweep oasis to start 1-0! pic.twitter.com/MTLGO20CYj — Dallas Fuel ➡️ Kickoff Clash (@DallasFuel) June 5, 2022

Ultimate synergy was the key to the Fuel’s success in game one on Oasis. As Zarya, Hanbin led the team straight into danger, completely unphased by any last-ditch effort the Shock attempted to repel him. The Shock were completely unable to get any control of the point in the second round, giving a dominant victory over to the Fuel.

The Fuel never once faltered in the second game on Midtown. Getting picked off over and over. the Shock struggled to contend with Edison and SP9RK1E’s Reaper and Soldier:76, who always seemed to have their ultimates on hand. Playing as Zarya yet again, Hanbin ensured that he and his allies were protected at pivotal moments, jumping in with multiple Graviton Surges for combos with Edison’s Reaper.

Game three took place on Circuit Royale, another new map in Overwatch 2, featuring a Widowmaker-vs-Widowmaker match-up between Kilo and the Fuel’s Guriyo, who subbed in for Edison. Due to the pressure from both of these snipers, it became very difficult for any player besides the tanks to step out into the open. Kilo’s play ultimately prevented the Fuel from grabbing the last point on the Escort map, but the team was ready to stop the Shock on defense.

we didn't just shock the world, we just made a statement. ggs @SFShock pic.twitter.com/hUImOVjxSC — Dallas Fuel ➡️ Kickoff Clash (@DallasFuel) June 5, 2022

After watching his teammates fall to headshot after headshot in the previous round, Guriyo found his time to shine in round two. Between him and SP9RK1E, the damage from the Fuel once more proved to be too much for the Shock to contend with. Unable to get a hold on the second point, the Shock were officially eliminated from the Kickoff Clash.

The Dallas Fuel move on to the loser’s finals, which will take place tomorrow against the Atlanta Reign, who were sent to the lower bracket by the Los Angeles Gladiators. Should they take down the Reign like they did the Mayhem and Shock today, they will advance to the grand finals against the Gladiators immediately afterwards.