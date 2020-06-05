Haksal returns to the Overwatch League with the New York Excelsior

The New York Excelsior have signed Hyojong “Haksal” Kim for the remainder of the 2020 Overwatch League season, the team announced today.

The 2019 OWL Rookie of the Year has been without a team for the past month since leaving Runaway and the Vancouver Titans earlier in the year.

The 2019 Rookie of the Year has a new home. Please join us in welcoming @RunawayHaksal2 to the Big Apple. #Andbox #EverUpward pic.twitter.com/jIoxYpiYOX — NYXL (@NYXL) June 5, 2020

“Hello everyone, this is Haksal who newly joined the team,” Haksal said on Twitter after the signing was announced. “I hope all the New York fans like me. I will continue to work hard to show my great performances to everyone. Please give lots of support and I will win this season grand final.”

It’s unclear where Haksal will fit on NYXL, who already have a dearth of DPS talent on their roster with Libero, Saebyeolbe, Nenne, and WhoRU.

Haksal, known mostly for his intense Genji skills, lost the 2019 OWL Finals to the San Francisco Shock when he was with Vancouver. He also placed third last year at the Overwatch World Cup with South Korea.

NYXL are in fourth place overall in the OWL with a 10-3 record. The league returns to action with matches on June 13.