If you’re tired of battling Roadhog mains in Overwatch 2’s competitive mode, now you can take them on in the arena of your dreams. Welcome to the Battle for Olympus, a special mode live from Jan. 5 to 19 in Overwatch 2 that pits heroes against each other in a deathmatch format. Instead of relying on hooks or hammers, they’ll be wielding special godlike powers to take the crown.

Seven heroes will be available for selection in the limited-time game mode and each will have a mythical power attached to their usual ultimate ability. Widowmaker’s Infra-Sight, for example, will now turn those who look at her into stone as if she were Medusa herself.

At the end of the event, the hero with the most kills in the Battle for Olympus mode will have a statue erected in their honor on Ilios Ruins. While that’s a nice community-wide goal, there are also personal laurels to be had during the event. Players can complete free challenges to earn voice lines, player titles, and eventually the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin, one of the most popular selections for the hero in Overwatch’s base game.

To prepare for the Olympian throwdown, take some time to learn the new abilities that will be available in the game mode. Thankfully, these skills are limited to the Battle for Olympus arena; you won’t have to deal with an electric Junker Queen in competitive mode any time soon.

Battle for Olympus hero changes

Poseidon Ramattra

Divine Annihilation

Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies, then launches them upward.

Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further.

Zeus Junker Queen

Divine Rampage

Lasts 20 seconds

Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage

Minotaur Reinhardt

Divine Earthshatter

Lasts 20 seconds

Heals when Reinhardt charges and slams an enemy into a wall

Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds

Charge can pin up to three targets at once and cooldown is reduced to three seconds

Cyclopes Roadhog

Divine Whole Hog

Lasts 15 seconds

Greatly increases Roadhog’s size, giving him 600 health

Hurls boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire

Melee deals five times the damage and pushes enemies away

Hades Pharah

Divine Rocket Barrage

Lasts 20 seconds

Pharah can move during the ultimate ability

Rocket Launcher fires three-headed rockets

Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced

Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect

Medusa Widowmaker

Divine Infra-Sight

While scoped in, enemies looking at Widowmaker turn into stone

Hermes Lucio

Divine Sound Barrier