Genius Lifeweaver players are using Life Grip to create unstoppable ultimate combos

Reaction to Lifeweaver’s introduction to Overwatch 2 has been a mixed bag, including many players criticizing his viability for numerous reasons, but some players have found what might be best use for Lifeweaver yet, as a May 15 Reddit post shows off.

Among the abilities that have garnered the most criticism in Lifeweaver’s kit is Life Grip, which pulls an ally toward Lifeweaver with a shielding bubble around the hero. The ability has led to countless unforeseen and unfortunate interactions, but one of the beneficial and creative pieces of utility it has served is the ability to slingshot other heroes if used properly in combination with the hero’s Petal Platform.

Initially, players started to use the Life Grip-Platform combo to help their tank dive bomb into enemy lines, namely Reinhardt and Winston players. However, recently players have found a more lethal use of the combo—pair it with ultimates.

Instead of throwing a Reinhardt, the slingshot can be used in combination with Cassidy’s Dead Eye to give him extra height and visibility of enemies to make for even more impactful ultimates.

Meanwhile, pairing the combo with Orisa’s ultimate can also lead to some scary results. The slower tank hero is known more for being a brawling force. So seeing the Omnic tank flying through the sky, ready to Terra Surge opponents into oblivion is a terrifying surprise for anyone.

Lifeweaver might not be an especially popular hero to use in competitive matches, but because of how recent he was added to the game, some players enjoy spamming the shiny new hero. While he might not be the optimal hero to play, interactions like these certainly make him worth having fun with if you happen to find a Lifeweaver player in your lobby so that you too can pull off a triple kill with a flying Dead Eye.

