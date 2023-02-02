Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch

Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets.

The problem hit OW2 headlines on Feb. 1, after one unlucky player piloting Orisa found themselves on the wrong side of a Control loss by just a pinky toe.

The image, posted on the main Overwatch Reddit forum, clearly shows an Orisa half-hokey-pokeying her mechanical toe into the Control point on Oasis University. Despite obviously dipping her toe into the objective, the point was cleared as “uncontested” and the team lost that overtime round.

It’s enough to send any player crazy, and the Overwatch 2 community soon scooped up pitchforks and began demanding Blizzard patch the problem.

Other aggrieved players began sharing their experiences on the Feb.1 post too, with most saying they’d experienced something similar before. Some even had it worse than others, including in their competitive lobbies and in ranked placement games.

One thing was clear: The OW2 community wants this fixed, and soon.

One player shared, “I was fully in with my teleportation with tracer and still the game finished.” It’s a disappointing end when you’ve lost due to “janky” control points. Another said, “I feel like I’m losing a lot more games by not being on the point.”

Why is the OW2 Control issue popping up?

The problem has to do with Overwatch 2 hero hitboxes. Several gamers in the community pointed out it’s based on the center of your character. Basically, Orisa’s toes—or any other character that has arms and legs popping out further than their bodies—won’t actually contest the point, even if it looks like they’re is “in.”

“If you’re having trouble visualizing it, just imagine the singularity that your camera sits in,” one helpful OW2 player said. Others suggested it could simply be down to lag.

With all the updates approaching from the upcoming OW2 season, it wouldn’t be the worst idea for the devs to take a look at this problem.

Hopefully, this will be fixed and players will get even longer Control games.