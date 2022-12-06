Former Overwatch pro thinks the level 45 hero unlock change is a massive improvement

The discussion around whether Overwatch 2 heroes should be locked behind the battle pass is still raging on. But yesterday, game director Aaron Keller told fans that the newest hero would be moved to level 45 in the battle pass, instead of where it was for season one, at level 55.

Former professional Overwatch League player Brandon “Seagull” Larned commented on the change today during his first stream with the now-released season two battle pass. The newest hero, Ramattra now sits at level 45 for those who choose not to pay for the premium battle pass, instead of level 55.

Seagull said the change actually makes a lot of sense. Because Ramattra will be released to Competitive two weeks after the day the battle pass goes live, it gives players far more wiggle room in their ability to unlock him or any hero released in the battle pass going forward.

“Unfortunately at level 55, versus, 40 to 45, meant that you usually needed your third set of weeklies,” Seagull said. “Even if you’re playing every day for even a little bit of time, if it was at level 55, and you did most of your dailies and weeklies, you would need your third set of weeklies in order to actually get that character, and it just felt like shit.”

Hey all! Quick update on some changes coming to Season 2. After reviewing data for Season 1, we're moving Ramattra in to Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete. Excited for you all to see everything new in Season 2 starting tomorrow! — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) December 5, 2022

The response to Keller’s initial tweet notifying players of the change was met with lukewarm responses. Some players felt it was a good step in the right direction, while others still felt that it needed to be moved lower or given freely to players who choose not to purchase the premium battle pass.

Seagull’s explanation might provide context to those who had a tepid response to the news. Without having to grind for another week for that character, free-to-play accounts can easily get the hero unlocked by the time it comes to ranked, just by playing a few hours a day.

The discussion around the topic is ongoing, with some players still upset that they even have to unlock the hero at all. But others are pleased that Blizzard is at least making small moves based on feedback.