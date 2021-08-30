Former Hangzhou Spark flex support MCD apologizes for offensive comments

He was dropped from the team last week for xenophobic remarks about a Chinese player.

Flex support Lee “MCD” Jeong-ho has issued an apology to his fans and the Overwatch League audience after he was dropped from the Hangzhou Spark following a series of xenophobic comments about a Chinese player.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who were offended and disappointed by the inappropriate statement I made during my stream a few days ago,” MCD said in a statement posted to Twitter. “My words were extremely careless and inconsiderate.”

The Hangzhou Spark dropped MCD last week after an offensive clip from an Overwatch ranked game surfaced on Weibo. After a failed fight, the South Korean flex support said “Chinese, fuck you” to a Chengdu Hunters academy team player.

Within hours of the clip making the rounds on social media, Hangzhou had terminated MCD’s contract. The Spark is owned by Bilibili, a massive Chinese video streaming platform.

“I understand that my language and actions have let down many people and am extremely sorry,” MCD said in his apology. “I promise this will never happen again in the future and will act professionally not only as a gamer but as a person.”

The Hangzhou Spark, sans MCD, will be facing off against the Philadelphia Fusion on Sept. 5 at 4am CT in a high-stakes play-in match to keep the team’s postseason dreams alive.