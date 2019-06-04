Florida Mayhem DPS player Sayaplayer gets tomatoes thrown at him at restaurant

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

A group of strangers apparently threw tomatoes at Overwatch League pro player Jung-woo “Sayaplayer” Ha yesterday. The Florida Mayhem DPS player was having lunch with his friends on June 3 when the individuals started to throw vegetables at their table.

“I went to eat lunch at a restaurant but a few people didn’t seem to like our group—they threw tomatoes at us,” Sayaplayer said, according to a translation by Swingchip. “I should have fed them the tomatoes that fell on the floor.”

sayaplayer on Twitter 점심 먹으러 가게가서 맛있게 먹는데 거기에 있는 친구들 몇명이 우리가 맘에 안들었는지 가게밖에서 우리한테 토마토를 던지더군요 ㅡㅡ 바닥에 떨어진거 다시 먹여뿔라 🙁

The strangers seem to have gotten away and their motive for the tomato throwing is unknown. Regardless, multiple people in the Overwatch community came to the defense of Sayaplayer, including the Atlanta Reign’s Andrej “babybay” Francisty and the LA Valiant’s Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey.

“When will racism end,” Atlanta Reign support Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman said. “This shit is so god damn unacceptable. If we can get anything from this situation, be EXTRA considerate and give some hospitality to the KR players in our league. You are my brother [Sayaplayer], next time this shit happens to you, let me know and I’ll come ASAP.”

Fans hope that this incident won’t affect Sayaplayer too much since he’s an integral part of the Florida Mayhem. Sayaplayer and the Mayhem’s first match of Overwatch League stage three will be against the Seoul Dynasty on Thursday, June 6 at 7:45pm CT.

