Flirty new Overwatch 2 hero Lifeweaver appears to land a date during pre-game dialog

Overwatch 2’s newest hero Lifeweaver represents a couple of firsts for the game’s highly diverse roster, but what has stood out more than anything so far is his combination of attractiveness and confidence.

As the game’s first openly pansexual character, Lifeweaver’s playful and flirtatious attitude results in numerous interesting in-game interactions with other heroes, but the most notable that creators have found thus far is one in which someone seems to reciprocate his advances.

YouTuber Niandra used access to test servers to compile eight minutes of voicelines and interactions between Lifeweaver and other heroes, and one that he had with Baptiste was the highlight of the video.

In the pre-match dialog, Lifeweaver loathes that he has dinner reservations but is lacking someone to go with him. In response, Baptiste indicates that he might “know a guy.”

“Is he, by any chance, a dashing ex-mercenary from the Caribbean?” Lifeweaver says. “He might just be,” Baptiste says after a chuckle.

In an interview last week, Overwatch 2 lead narrative designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie confirmed there would be a hero in the game that would accept Lifeweaver’s advances, and Baptiste is the first to seemingly express interest in Lifeweaver.

It’s unclear if the two have confirmed those dinner plans, but don’t be surprised if down the road Lifeweaver’s open interactions with other heroes lead to revelations about their sexuality.

Along with his flirty encounter with Baptiste, another interaction includes Lifeweaver openly asking Junkrat and Roadhog if they are a “couple.” While Junkrat doesn’t seem to understand that Lifeweaver is trying to inquire about their orientation and relationship status, it’s clear that Lifeweaver isn’t shy about asking personal questions to anyone he comes in contact with.